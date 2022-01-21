Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.59 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,957 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

