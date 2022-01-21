Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1,092.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.