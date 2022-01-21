Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,903 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $352.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

