Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 31,373 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,785,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.04. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

