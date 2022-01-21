Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 683 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $40,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.