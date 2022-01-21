Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 814 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.52 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

