Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 419 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 19,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NVR by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,187.72 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,280.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,580.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5,222.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

