Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

