Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Comerica makes up 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

