Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITAU. Knott David M purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $14,672,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $12,802,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $6,517,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at $4,925,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $4,607,000.

