Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

