CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 67482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

