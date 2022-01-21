CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $3,670.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016868 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009726 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,753,773 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

