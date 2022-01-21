Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.