Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

CLSD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,463. The company has a market cap of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

