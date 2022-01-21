Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

CLSD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,463. The company has a market cap of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.