Citigroup Inc. Sells 312,545 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

