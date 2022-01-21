Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

