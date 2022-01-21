Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,548,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SI opened at $109.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

