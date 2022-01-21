Citigroup Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 475.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.