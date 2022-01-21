Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce $12.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.73 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $52.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.90 billion to $56.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

CSCO traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,903,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863,762. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.