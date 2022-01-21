CIBC Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$49.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMP.A. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.78.

TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.45. The company had a trading volume of 197,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,214. Empire has a 52-week low of C$34.50 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

