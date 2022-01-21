CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 463 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,574.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 456,644 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

