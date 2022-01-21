CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

