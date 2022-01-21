CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $340,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

