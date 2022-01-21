CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 927 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

ARMK opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

