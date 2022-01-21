CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

