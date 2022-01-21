CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 43,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

