CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 888 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $56,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

