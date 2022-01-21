CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.43.

TSE CIX opened at C$25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.84. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

