CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$34.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CIX opened at C$25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.84. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

