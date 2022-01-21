Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,239 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $46,090.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APR. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.