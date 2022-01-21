Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $5.66. Chimerix shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 825,265 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The stock has a market cap of $477.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

