Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,498. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

