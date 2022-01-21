Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries stock opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $167,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

