Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $91.49 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.