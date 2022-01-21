Centric Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070475 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

