CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

CNP stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

