Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $78.40. 32,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,613. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

