CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Several research firms recently commented on OTGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

