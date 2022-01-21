CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0000

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. CCUniverse has a market cap of $14,783.59 and approximately $259.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 70.9% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

