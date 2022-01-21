CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $12,281.18 and approximately $51.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014570 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

