Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 559,709 shares.The stock last traded at $120.65 and had previously closed at $120.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.18.

The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $125.41.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

