CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $7.12 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Mplx by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

MPLX stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.