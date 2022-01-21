CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $5.32 Million in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 329,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.