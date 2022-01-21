CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

