CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $123.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

