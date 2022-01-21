CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.