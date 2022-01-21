CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

