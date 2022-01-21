Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £112,000 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Paul Moody purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($152,817.57).

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 59 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £201.71 million and a P/E ratio of -196.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.57. Card Factory plc has a 1 year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.83 ($1.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.50) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

