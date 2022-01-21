Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Buys £10,220.10 in Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Phil White acquired 30,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £10,220.10 ($13,944.74).
Shares of Carclo stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82. The company has a market capitalization of £27.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. Carclo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.94.
Carclo Company Profile
